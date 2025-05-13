Anaconda unveils unified AI platform for open source

Anaconda Inc. today announced the release of the Anaconda AI Platform, a unified AI platform for open source that centralizes tools to source, secure, build, and deploy AI in an open source ecosystem. The Anaconda AI Platform provides security and governance when leveraging open source for AI development.

“We’re not only offering enterprises streamlined workflows, enhanced security, and substantial time savings with the Anaconda AI Platform, but ultimately, choice," said Peter Wang, Chief AI and Innovation Officer and co-founder of Anaconda.

The Anaconda AI Platform eliminates environment-specific barriers, enabling teams to create, innovate, and run AI applications across on-premise, sovereign cloud, private cloud, and public cloud on any device without reworking code for each target.

The platform is now available on AWS Marketplace for seamless procurement and deployment. Additional features include:

Trusted Distribution : The platform has access to 3x more open-source packages compatible with Anaconda Distribution. Quick Start Environments accelerate innovation with pre-configured, security-vetted workspaces specifically tailored for Python, Finance, and AI/ML development.

Secure Governance : Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) delivers identity governance that integrates with existing tech stacks.

Actionable Insights: With centralized Error Tracking and Logging, teams identify and resolve via real-time monitoring across workflows, while governance features provide audit trails that support compliance with regulatory requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA. Package Auditing capabilities enable organizations to track usage patterns, identify vulnerabilities, and generate detailed audit logs.

“The Anaconda AI Platform addresses the evolving needs of our ever-growing user base,” said Laura Sellers, Co-President and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Anaconda. “Last year, Anaconda customers quadrupled to over one million, underscoring the need for more efficient, secure, and integrated package security management for AI innovation with open source. We are focused on giving everyone the confidence and clarity they need to accomplish their data science and AI goals.”

