Radionix returns: Security industry icon reintroduced

At ISC West 2025, April 2-4, in booth 11053, Bosch Building Technologies is launching a reintroduction of the name Radionix, a fresh take on a classic brand that is synonymous with innovation and trust in the intrusion security market. Radionix will debut as the new product portfolio name for our company’s line of intrusion panels and its intrusion ecosystem of products. This strategic move to reintroduce Radionix will be a central component of our marketing initiatives around our G Series control panels and our dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions.

“I’m thrilled to reintroduce the Radionix name as the symbol of our renowned security systems portfolio," said Gregor Schlechtriem, Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Head for Intrusion and Acess Products. "This milestone reflects our pride in our heritage and confidence in our expertise while marking the start of a new era of innovation and evolution in the products and services we deliver to our customers.”

The Value of Radionix: A Name You Can Trust

The Radionix name holds a special place in the hearts of dealers, distributors, and customers alike across the United States and Canada. The new Radionix vision is “Mission control, for your security.” This statement encapsulates our focus on empowering users with a system that seamlessly integrates every layer of security. With Radionix, we believe security is more than a system. It’s a mission that never rests—always on guard, so the people and assets you care about are always protected.

G Series: Seriously Protective

For companies serious about protecting their team, space and assets, the Radionix G Series control panel goes beyond sounding an alarm to next-level security you can feel—day and night. Radionix G Series is your business partner in protection, designed to seamlessly connect and integrate every component of your alarm system with round-the-clock monitoring, instant alerts and control in the palm of your hand.

Integration is critical in providing smarter, faster and more reliable data to end users in real time. That's why we make sure it’s at the heart of what we do, bringing intrusion, fire alarm and access control all in one centralized place with Radionix G Series. Connecting every component of your system to automatically arm, disarm, or alert you of activity, your building works smarter with our Radionix G Series control panel to help you save time, reduce costs, and eliminate worry.

From the moment you open your doors to the last person leaving and every hour overnight, Radionix G Series is seriously protective. For safety beyond intrusion, trust beyond compare.

For details on these solutions and more, visit ISC West booth 11053.