Davidson County, Tenn. to implement ASAP-to-PSAP Service

County becomes 63rd PSAP in the U.S. to adopt service since it was launched in 2011

The Monitoring Association (formerly CSAA)
Jan 31st, 2020
Tma Logo

January 28, 2020, McLean, VA – The Monitoring Association (TMA) is pleased to announce the onboarding of its 63rd PSAP in the United States – The Metropolitan Nashville Davidson County Tenn. Department of Emergency Communications. Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA’s ASAP-to-PSAP service is designed to increase the accuracy and efficiency of calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs.   

Davidson County is the 5th PSAP in the state of Tennessee to implement the ASAP program. It went live on over the course of three days beginning on Tuesday, January 21st. Nashville-based ADS Security, Vector Security and Rapid Response Monitoring, then followed by Security Central, Alert 360, Guardian Protection Services, National Monitoring Center, AT&T Digital Life, Affiliated Monitoring, Protection One, Brinks Home Security, and Tyco (Johnson Controls). Vivint and ADT are expected to go-live with Metro Nashville in the upcoming weeks.

“The security industry is in the business of life safety. Manufacturers and service providers collectively dedicate their resources to the innovation of products and services that protect and save lives,” remarked TMA President Don Young. “TMA’s ASAP-to-PSAP service is one of the most effective tools available to today’s monitoring centers and local/regional emergency communications centers to increase the speed and accuracy of emergency communications, which ultimately results in reduced response times and increased opportunities to save lives.”  

Visit the TMA website at www.tma.us/asap for more detailed information on the ASAP-to-PSAP service and to view a listing of participating municipalities and monitoring service providers. 

