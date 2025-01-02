Jennifer Balash named Dice Corporation's new Senior Vice President, Head of Global Sales

DICE Corporation is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jennifer Balash to Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales. This announcement follows the recent retirement of Avi Lupo, a long-time industry veteran who served as Executive Vice President overseeing sales and business development.

In her new role, Jen will lead and oversee DICE's internal and external sales teams on a global scale, driving the company's mission to deliver advanced AI-driven automation and video event management solutions worldwide.

"Jen's proven track record and her 16 years of dedication to DICE make her the ideal leader for this role," said Clifford Dice, President and CEO of DICE Corporation. "Her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to innovation have already made a tremendous impact. I am confident that she will continue to propel DICE toward achieving our ambitious global goals."

Jen joined DICE Corporation in 2009 as a member of the sales department. Over the years, she has excelled in roles spanning multiple departments, including her most recent position as Director of Project and Account Management. In this capacity, Jen successfully managed new system installations and deployments while leading DICE's National Accounts division, achieving record-high revenue for the division over the past three years. Jen's appointment reflects her unwavering dedication and the trust placed in her to lead DICE's global sales strategy into the future.

As Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales, Jen will play a critical role in shaping DICE Corporation's expansion and reinforcing its position as a leader in the security and automation industries.