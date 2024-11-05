Dice Corporation announces new video platform pricing model

Dice Corporation today announced changes to its pricing model for its interactive video platform. By eliminating per-camera charges and offering free camera connections, Dice is significantly reducing the cost of entry for alarm and video monitoring centers seeking to leverage cloud-based solutions.

This approach takes advantage of DICE's extensive infrastructure and expertise in developing integrated GPU farms. By optimizing cloud-based video monitoring, Dice aligns the costs of video surveillance with traditional alarm monitoring, making it more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes.

“Our UL and ULC infrastructure as well as our North American carrier operations at IPtelX provide us with a substantial competitive advantage,” said Cliff Dice, President and CEO of DICE Corporation. “By owning the software, data centers, and fiber network, we can offer video monitoring centers and traditional alarm centers significant cost savings. Our new pricing model further empowers businesses to adopt video monitoring solutions, as they can now focus on subscriber-based revenue rather than per-camera costs. We believe this will greatly accelerate the adoption of video monitoring within the alarm and guarding industries.”