New Orleans launches NOLA Ready Public Safety App ahead of Superbowl

The City of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) is pleased to announce the official launch of the NOLA Ready Public Safety App, powered by Motorola Solutions. This new mobile application is designed to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness for both residents and visitors. All individuals planning to attend major events in New Orleans, including the Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, and other large gatherings, are encouraged to download the app.

The NOLA Ready Public Safety App is a comprehensive tool that keeps people in New Orleans informed and prepared for large events and emergencies, including severe weather. The app provides real-time updates on essential City service information, empowering users to make informed decisions and take prompt action.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” said NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold. “With the NOLA Ready Public Safety App, we are enhancing our ability to communicate with residents instantly and directly, making it easier for New Orleans to stay prepared and safe during any emergency or large-scale event.”

Key features of the NOLA Ready Public Safety App include:

Incident Reporting: Report emergencies or suspicious activity with the push of a button, helping local, state, and federal authorities respond more effectively.

Interactive Maps: Access live, interactive maps showing service updates and more.

Preparedness Tips: Find resources, checklists, and information on how to stay safe during various types of incidents.

The app is powered by Motorola Solutions, a global leader in public safety and enterprise security technology, and leverages its Rave AppArmor platform. It is continuously updated to meet the community's evolving needs, keeping residents and visitors informed on a day-to-day basis and ahead of major events.

“We are proud to support the City of New Orleans with purposefully designed technology that enhances emergency preparedness and response,” said Jehan Wickramasuriya, Senior Vice President of AI and Intelligence Platforms at Motorola Solutions. “The NOLA Ready app gives community members an easy way to alert public safety officials to emergencies or suspicious activity, enabling quicker and more accurate responses for a safer community.”

The app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the NOLA Ready Public Safety App to stay informed and prepared.

For more information about the NOLA Ready Public Safety App, visit www.ready.nola.gov or follow @nolaready on social media for updates and tips on using the app effectively.

To view Super Bowl LIX updates, visit Super Bowl LIX - Feb. 9, 2025 - NOLA Ready.