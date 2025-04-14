Edison School District selects SaferWatch to enhance emergency communications

Edison School District has taken a major step toward improving school safety by implementing the SaferWatch App across its campuses. The app is now being used by the majority of district staff, providing a reliable and secure tool to communicate swiftly with fellow staff members and first responders during critical incidents.

SaferWatch is a trusted safety platform that enables the use of mobile panic buttons, real-time reporting, instant emergency notifications, and two-way communication between users and law enforcement. While the platform offers a variety of features, Edison School District is focusing its use on strengthening emergency communication protocols and ensuring a prompt, coordinated response when time matters most.

"At the Edison School District, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority," said David Lawson. "Implementing the SaferWatch Emergency Communication App ensures our employees have a reliable and efficient way to communicate with first responders during emergencies. As someone with a background in law enforcement, I know firsthand how critical it is to have immediate, accurate information in emergency situations — a tool like this would have been invaluable. I'm proud to say that the majority of our staff actively use the app, which speaks to how seriously our employees take school safety."

Staff are being actively encouraged to download and begin using the app as part of the district's broader emergency preparedness efforts.

"We're proud to partner with Edison School District in their commitment to safety," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "Effective emergency communication is crucial, and Edison School District's dedication to being proactive and protecting its staff and community is commendable."

By integrating SaferWatch into its emergency preparedness strategy, Edison School District continues to prioritize the well-being of its educators and staff, reinforcing its mission to create a safe and supportive learning environment.