Relyon expands personal safety solutions across North and South America
Relyon, a provider of an innovative approach to personal safety solutions, today announced its strategic expansion into North and South America. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Relyon’s mission to provide cutting-edge safety and security technology to individuals, families, and organizations across the Americas.
Relyon’s comprehensive safety app utilizes advanced technology, including real-time location sharing, video emergency calls, geofencing, and 24/7 professional monitoring, to provide users with unparalleled peace of mind. The app is designed to address the growing need for proactive safety measures in various sectors, including residential, educational, corporate, healthcare, and community safety.
“We are thrilled to bring Relyon’s life-saving technology to a wider audience,” said Lee Sharir, CEO of Relyon, who was chosen for the Israeli edition of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. “Our expansion into North and South America underscores our commitment to making safety accessible to everyone. We understand the increasing demand for reliable and proactive safety solutions, and we are dedicated to providing the safety and security industry with the tools they need to protect their clients.”
Relyon’s expansion will enable security companies across the Americas to offer a comprehensive safety solution that extends beyond traditional alarm systems. By partnering with Relyon, security providers can enhance their service offerings, increase customer satisfaction, and generate new revenue streams.
The Relyon mobile app, with its platform, offers a range of features designed to address the unique safety challenges faced by various industries:
- 24/7 Professional Monitoring: Access to round-the-clock partnership with professional security monitoring services.
- Video Emergency Calls: Direct video connection to a security monitoring center, with automatic location sharing.
- Real-Time Location Sharing: Securely share your live location with pre-defined groups of friends and family.
- "Watch Me" Standby Mode: Discreetly activate monitoring when feeling unsafe, allowing the monitoring center to track you without initiating a direct call.
- Emergency Chat Communication: Send urgent messages, reports, photos, and videos through a dedicated emergency chat feature.
- Geofencing: Set location boundaries and receive notifications when users arrive at and/or leave designated locations.
- Safe Driving Monitoring: Track family members' driving behavior and receive alerts for specific driving events.
Relyon is actively seeking partnerships with security and PERS companies, including dealers, full-service companies, third-party monitoring centers, proprietary command centers, and consultants throughout North and South America.
For central stations and command centers, there is a special AI dashboard that provides:
Smart Emergency Prioritization: Incidents are prioritized based on the most urgent events using artificial intelligence.
Automated Call Summaries: AI-generated call summaries to enhance efficiency.
Task Force Deployment Forecasts: Identifying potential future security risks to optimize resource allocation.
Automated Task Assignment: For command centers with security guards, the platform provides real-time task assignments for the security teams, driven by artificial intelligence.
Real-Time Actionable Insights: Receive recommendations to improve decision-making and situational awareness.
To learn more about partnership opportunities, please visit www.relyon.ai or contact Lee Sharir by email at [email protected] or call (315) 815-3852 for more information.