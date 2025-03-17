Relyon expands personal safety solutions across North and South America

Relyon’s comprehensive safety app utilizes advanced technology, including real-time location sharing, video emergency calls, geofencing, and 24/7 professional monitoring, to provide users with unparalleled peace of mind. The app is designed to address the growing need for proactive safety measures in various sectors, including residential, educational, corporate, healthcare, and community safety.

“We are thrilled to bring Relyon’s life-saving technology to a wider audience,” said Lee Sharir, CEO of Relyon, who was chosen for the Israeli edition of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. “Our expansion into North and South America underscores our commitment to making safety accessible to everyone. We understand the increasing demand for reliable and proactive safety solutions, and we are dedicated to providing the safety and security industry with the tools they need to protect their clients.”

Relyon’s expansion will enable security companies across the Americas to offer a comprehensive safety solution that extends beyond traditional alarm systems. By partnering with Relyon, security providers can enhance their service offerings, increase customer satisfaction, and generate new revenue streams.

The Relyon mobile app, with its platform, offers a range of features designed to address the unique safety challenges faced by various industries: