CGI Federal to modernize FAA's Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system

CGI Federal Inc. has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to lead the modernization of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system, a critical aviation safety system in the United States.

"CGI Federal is proud to partner with the FAA on accelerating the delivery of a modernized NOTAM system," said Alisa Bearfield, Senior Vice President of CGI Federal's Civilian Business Unit.

In partnership with Google Public Sector, NG Aviation, and Mosaic ATM, CGI Federal will implement a state-of-the-art NOTAM platform to significantly boost the FAA's capacity to deliver, communicate, and provide safety alerts to aviation stakeholders across the National Airspace System (NAS). The upgraded system will feature near-real-time data exchange hosted on scalable cloud architecture.

"The FAA's commitment to rapidly upgrading the mission-essential NOTAM system is commendable," said Karen Dahut, CEO, Google Public Sector. "We are honored that Google was selected as the cloud provider for this modernization. Our partnership with CGI Federal accelerates this deployment."

