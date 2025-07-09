Telaeris pens partnership with physical security systems integrator Stone Security

Telaeris, Inc. today announced its strategic partnership with Stone Security, a systems integrator specializing in advanced physical security deployments. The partnership expands the availability and deployment of Telaeris’ XPressEntry handheld readers, providing real-time credential validation from anywhere, emergency mustering, and mobile identity verification.

By mobilizing access control and natively integrating with over 40 leading access control systems, XPressEntry readers extend credential authentication and permission verification to wherever it is needed most. Every access control activity is securely stored, whether the device is connected or operating in offline mode.

Stone Security’s deep expertise in deploying both LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox access control systems makes them an ideal partner to bring XPressEntry’s capabilities to their customers that require reliability, scalability, and actionable security insights. The Stone team has a proven track record of designing and implementing large-scale, high-performance systems across airports, hospitals, critical infrastructure, and enterprise facilities.



“When speaking to our access control partners, Stone Security had repeatedly come up as one of the top proactive integrators in the USA,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. “To have XPressEntry approved to be sold by the Stone team, they set up a full test environment to vet Telaeris’ capabilities, enabling them to build internal expertise to sell and support our solution. With this partnership, we have the opportunity to confidently deploy our handheld solution into more customer sites, backed by Stone’s expert design and integration services.”



“At Stone Security, we never adopt new product offerings casually. Every technology we offer is thoroughly vetted and proven before it reaches our customers. Telaeris meets that standard with a solution that extends access control systems into the field, enabling mobile badge checks, biometric verification, and efficient emergency mustering,” said Andy Schreyer, VP of Security Technology and Marketing at Stone Security. "Telaeris also stands out with a robust integration with the LenelS2 platforms, which is critical given how many of our clients rely on those systems.”



To learn more, visit www.telaeris.com and www.stonesecurity.net.