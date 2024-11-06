Alertro launches SMART Travel for safe and informed global journeys

Alertro Ltd., a provider of early warning and public alert systems (PWS), is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, SMART Travel, designed to enhance traveler safety and security around the world. SMART Travel is a cutting-edge system offering real-time alerts, personalized warnings, and actionable guidance, ensuring that travelers stay informed and protected while on the move.

Designed for both leisure travelers and business professionals, SMART Travel addresses this challenge by delivering timely, location-specific alerts based on threat information received from trusted sources, including international security agencies, geospatial tools, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and real-time reports from fellow travelers. After verifying the accuracy of the reported threats, SMART Travel issues tailored location-based notifications, helping users avoid dangerous situations and stay safe wherever they are. The system also provides clear, event-driven guidance on how to safely navigate away from danger, offering critical instructions on where to go and what steps to take in an emergency.

A key feature of SMART Travel is its geo-location and geo-fencing technology, which ensures that alerts are sent only to travelers who are in the immediate vicinity of a threat. Rather than overwhelming all users with irrelevant notifications, the system only issues alerts to those who need to be informed. This location-specific alerting helps prevent unnecessary disruptions and keeps travelers focused on relevant threats.

In addition to this, the system’s geo-fencing technology establishes a virtual security perimeter around the danger zone, preventing other travelers from unknowingly entering the high-risk area. This digital boundary remains in place until the situation is resolved, ensuring that travelers stay out of harm’s way. By combining both geo-location and geo-fencing, SMART Travel ensures that only those who are in danger receive critical alerts, while others are protected from entering risky zones, thereby enhancing overall safety without causing unnecessary alarm.

To further boost personal safety, SMART Travel offers users a personal distress messaging feature, known as PANIC, which enables immediate communication with the Travel Warning Center. This two-way communication system offers rapid support in case of emergencies, ensuring that help is just a message away. Additionally, the app helps travelers avoid potential dangers by proactively alerting them when they are about to enter high-risk areas, giving them time to adjust their plans and avoid unnecessary risks. SMART Travel fosters a sense of security by keeping users connected to global authorities and the Travel Warning Center throughout their journey. The solution also adheres to global data protection standards, ensuring that all personal information is handled securely.

"SMART Travel is more than just a travel app; it’s a trusted companion for travelers, offering safety and peace of mind in real-time," said Shaul Mazor, CEO of Alertro. “Our goal is to empower travelers with the right information at the right time, so they can make informed decisions and navigate safely, no matter where they are in the world."