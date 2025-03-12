U.S. Navy selects ImageTrend to enhance its EMS and fire reporting nationwide

ImageTrend is honored to have been selected by the United States Navy as the nationwide vendor to equip its emergency response teams with a centralized system for EMS and fire reporting. By implementing ImageTrend Elite, the Navy will enhance data consistency, streamline workflows, and strengthen coordination across its operations.

ImageTrend's configurable software gives the Navy the ability to standardize data collection nationwide across EMS, Fire, and Rescue while maintaining individual base control. With system-wide oversight, localized flexibility, user-friendly design, and top-down administrative controls, the ImageTrend platform ensures the Navy's evolving needs are met both today and in the future.

Powered by intelligence from ImageTrend Continuum, the Navy will gain real-time situational awareness across their installations worldwide. By monitoring incidents, clinical and operational metrics, and response patterns, they'll obtain valuable insights to drive continuous performance improvement.

"We are excited to partner with the Navy as they implement a modern, data-driven approach to EMS and fire reporting," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO at ImageTrend. "Our industry-leading, cloud-based software will give their teams the tools to track incidents more effectively, analyze trends, and make informed decisions that strengthen readiness and response efforts as well as help protect the country."

At its core, this partnership is about ensuring that those who serve are equipped with the best tools to do their jobs effectively. ImageTrend stands ready to support the Navy in its mission, providing technology that empowers responders, enhances coordination, and drives meaningful improvements in emergency management.