Honeywell Overhauls Phoenix Airport's Fire Alarm System with Automated Upgrades

Honeywell has been selected by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to complete a comprehensive fire alarm system upgrade at its Terminal 4, which houses more than 80 airline gates spanning eight concourses.

This critical safety enhancement involves upgrading the existing Honeywell fire alarm system originally installed in 2003 with modern automated devices and modules meeting the latest UL safety standards. The project includes system modifications to help optimize emergency response and system performance. A digital dashboard will deliver improved insights for more efficient operations.

Maps displayed to operators via the Honeywell Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) management system will be modernized to better visualize alarm locations and guide emergency responders more accurately. The upgrade is expected to be completed in 2026, and EBI will also help ensure the terminal, which serves an average of 94,000 passengers daily, remains fully protected as the work is done.

“This award to enhance the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's fire alarm system reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable automation solutions that protect this busy airport while also helping ensure uninterrupted operations for passengers and staff,” said Sudhakar Janakiraman, President, Honeywell Building Solutions. “We are honored to work on this vital safety initiative that builds on a long-standing and valued relationship.”