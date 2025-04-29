Pfannenberg to showcase industrial fire alarm signaling solutions at 2025 NFPA Conference

Pfannenberg, Inc. will present fire alarming solutions tailored specifically for industrial applications at the upcoming 2025 NFPA Conference & Expo, scheduled from June 16 to 18 at the Mandalay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Pfannenberg is continually innovating and improving fire protection alarms, striving to ensure their effectiveness and compliance with the latest safety protocols for industrial and warehouse spaces,” said Jacob Vernon, Product Manager - Audible and Visual Signaling. Pfannenberg's signaling solutions are specifically designed to comply with NFPA 72 guidelines for both public and private mode applications. The T3 tone found in Pfannenberg’s sounders meets the offset requirements with 10 dB for Private Mode and 15 dB for Public Mode, ensuring optimal performance in various environments. Pfannenberg’s PATROL & PYRA range of products are UL listed and fully compliant with NFPA 72 standards.

Pfannenberg's sizing requirements exceed the minimum requirements specified in sizing chart Table 6-4.4.1 for 0.4l/m2, providing enhanced safety and reliability for customers.

Pfannenberg invites attendees to visit Booth #139 to experience the unveiling of its latest product. Also on display will be the PATROL and PYRA Series Audible and Visual Alarms. With sound outputs ranging from 100 dB to 122 dB, these alarms ensure clear and unmistakable signaling in challenging environments. Pfannenberg's PATROL PA X Series Audible and Visual Alarms feature a range of extremely bright and highly visible flashing strobe lights with a choice of 5 to 15 joules of flash energy and high-quality components ensuring 70% light emission even after 8 million flashes, making them ideal for fire prevention as they can be seen through smoke.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry best practices, Pfannenberg's comprehensive approach to fire prevention aims to safeguard lives and protect assets in the face of fire hazards,” emphasized Vernon.

To learn more, visit https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/signaling-technologies/.