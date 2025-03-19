Kastle Systems makes strategic investment in i2G Systems

This investment strengthens Kastle's ability to deliver advanced security solutions for complex, high-risk facilities, particularly data centers, where security, uptime, and operational continuity are paramount. It also broadens Kastle's technological capabilities, integrating advanced perimeter security technologies such as radar, thermal imaging, and AI-driven analytics reinforcing its position as the industry's leading provider of managed security services.

Founded in 2013, i2G has earned a reputation as one of the fastest-growing security integrators, known for exceptional installation quality, project management, and large-scale deployments. With deep relationships among some of the largest global data center operators and a growing footprint in high-security industries, i2G provides a strong platform for continued expansion.

"We are excited to welcome i2G into the Kastle family. This strategic investment reflects Kastle's commitment to continued expansion into fast growing, high security end markets looking for the most advanced technology solutions," said Mark Ein, Chairman of Kastle Systems. "i2G's rapid growth and reputation amongst their customers for best-in-class execution and service excellence are well-earned. We look forward to supporting their continued success by helping them extend their industry relationships, enter new geographic markets, and build their capacity to meet the constantly expanding demand from their client base."

By combining i2G's deep industry expertise and industry leading execution capabilities with Kastle's national scale, resources, and expertise in managed services, this partnership will enable continued growth while maintaining i2G's strong culture and leadership. Both companies share a commitment to best-in-class security solutions, ensuring customers benefit from tailored protection at scale without compromising service quality or execution standards.

"Kastle provides an exciting opportunity for our team and customers to grow while upholding our high standards of service and execution," said Jason Slocum, CEO of i2G Systems. "Together, we are expanding into new geographic markets while continuing to deliver the most advanced, resilient, and well-executed security solutions available."

i2G will continue operating independently, preserving its customer relationships, service commitments, and leadership team, while leveraging Kastle's expertise and infrastructure to accelerate its growth and meet increasing client demand.