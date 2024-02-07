greensite acquires Long Island's Snooper Security

January 30, 2024, RONKONKOMA, NY – greensite, a commercial and residential, security and automation company, announced the acquisition of Snooper Security. It is the first acquisition of the year for greensite and part of a strategic growth plan to extend their services and expertise in the greater New York area.

The acquisition increases greensite’s reach in western Nassau County, as well as other geographic areas. Snooper Security has been a staple in the 5 towns community for 55 years, with the majority of their customers—both residential and business—in Cedarhurst, Hewlett, Inwood, Lawrence, and Woodmere with extensions into New York City, New Jersey, and the east end of Long Island.

“With deep roots in the community, Snooper Security wanted to make sure their existing clients received the quality, prompt, professional service that greensite prides itself on,” said Michael Alfano, greensite founder and CEO. Adding, “greensite is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service, personalized experience, and top-of-the-line security solutions for our clients, and we look forward to providing that same level of service to our new customers.” The leadership teams of both companies are working together to ensure seamless integration.

The acquisition, the second in six months, was a pivotal moment for greensite as they continue to strategically grow their leadership position in the greater New York area. The combined entity boasts a wider service area, a comprehensive technology portfolio, and a strengthened team of security professionals.