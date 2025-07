Pye-Barker Announces Acquisition of 13 Fire & Security Companies

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety recently announced a few new stops on its acquisition roadmap for 2025.

The fire protection, life safety, and security services provider's aggressive growth strategy has secured over 150 new additions to the company roster, expanding its U.S. footprint to over 250 locations in all but four states (New Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and West Virginia).

These latest acquisitions add 13 more fire alarm, fire sprinkler, and security companies across 11 states:

Fire Sentry Systems, Inc. – Kuna, Idaho

Accurate Fire Protection Solutions – Hailey, Idaho

Average Joe's Inc. dba Safeguard Fire Equipment Co. – Chicago, Illinois

I Am Guarded Security Systems II, LLC – Margate, Florida

Homeguard, Inc. – Fairfield, Connecticut

Black Bear Security, Inc. – Machias, Maine

First Guard Limited Liability Company – Colonia, New Jersey

WSS Integrated Technologies/Witness Security Solutions – Bloomsbury, New Jersey

K.C. Fire Systems, Inc. – Tampa Bay, Florida

Cincinnati Alarm Systems, Inc. – Blue Ash, Ohio

Butte Security – Butte, Montana

Georgetown Fire and Safety, LLC – Austin, Texas

Action Fire Extinguisher, Inc. – Helena, Montana

Bill Gooding, Owner of Accurate Fire Protection Solutions, described the acquisition as an opportunity, stating that "Pye-Barker's dedication to protecting lives, coupled with a commitment to preserving company legacies and championing our team members, truly made Pye-Barker the best option for us in the acquisition process."

Other acquisitions made by Pye-Barker in 2025 include A1 Sprinkler & Systems Integration, WSE Fire & Security Systems, Encore Technology Solutions, Fire Science Techniques, USA Security Services, Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific, Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment, Arrow Fire Protection, Alarm Engineering Inc., Moore Fire Protection, Extreme Fire Protection, and Fire Protection Equipment Company.

"Each acquisition we make acts as a building block for our continued growth," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker, in the company's official announcement. "Every company—and more importantly, every team member at those companies—adds value to our business."