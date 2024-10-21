National Monitoring Center strengthens dealer efficiency with After Hours Technical Support

National Monitoring Center, a provider of advanced professional monitoring services, continues to support its dealers with its successful After Hours Technical Support, ensuring reliable assistance for basic alarm system needs around the clock. This service has been a valuable resource, helping NMC dealers provide reliable support to their customers, even when emergencies or technical issues arise outside regular business hours.

Since nearly half of all crimes occur after normal working hours, having dependable 24/7 technical support is crucial. NMC’s After Hours Technical Support connects alarm subscribers with highly trained specialists, offering peace of mind that help is always just a phone call away. Whether customers need assistance arming and disarming their systems, bypassing zones, or resetting their alarms, NMC is ready to step in and provide solutions remotely.

“For many dealers, while someone is always on call, being awakened at night to handle minor issues is both disruptive and frustrating,” said Woodie Andrawos, President, NMC. “Our After Hours support has given dealers a practical way to offer their customers’ continuous support without needing to stretch their resources. This lets dealers focus on critical tasks while we handle the rest.”

This service goes beyond simple convenience. By taking over routine requests, NMC helps reduce the strain on technicians and the costs associated with keeping employees on call. By handing off after-hours requests to NMC, dealers can reduce the time that on-call technicians get awakened at night to deal with tier-one technical issues. Faster response times lead to higher customer satisfaction, which ultimately strengthens dealer-client relationships. With NMC managing these requests, dealers can ensure their customers are well taken care of and their systems remain fully operational, even during the evening hours.

NMC’s After Hours Technical Support is designed as a tool for dealers who want to enhance their efficiency, improve response times, resolve trouble conditions, and reduce operational costs. With NMC’s highly trained customer service specialists handling routine tasks, dealers can rest easy knowing that their customers are receiving service without disruptions to their operations.