AtlasIED Announces Integration Partnership with Sittig Technologies’ PAXGuide Platform

AtlasIED announced a strategic integration partnership with Sittig Technologies, the developers of PAXGuide—a modular, intelligent software platform for managing automated airport announcements.

Already in use at major airports worldwide, PAXGuide is designed to meet the evolving demands of modern aviation environments. It delivers multilingual, real-time, and fully automated passenger announcements, triggered by live operational data and tailored to meet the dynamic needs of airports.

Through this collaboration, PAXGuide now integrates seamlessly with AtlasIED’s GLOBALCOM systems. For airports currently operating GLOBALCOM or planning an installation, the integration allows for enhanced automation and intelligent public address functionality without requiring changes to the existing infrastructure.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward in expanding the flexibility and intelligence of airport communications,” said Johannes Sittig, CEO of Sittig Technologies Inc. “Together with AtlasIED, we’re helping airports streamline operations and deliver clearer, more effective messaging to travelers worldwide.”

“Integrating PAXGuide with GLOBALCOM gives our airport partners and integrators a powerful new toolset,” said Matt Czyzewski, Executive Vice President of AtlasIED. “It simplifies operations, enhances the passenger experience, and demonstrates our ongoing focus on innovation in critical communications.”