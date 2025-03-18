Anywhere365 collaborates with Microsoft to launch Teams Phone Extensibility

Anywhere365, a provider of cloud-based contact center and dialogue management solutions, has today announced that through its long-term relationship with Microsoft, it will be introducing Microsoft’s latest offering, Teams Phone Extensibility for Dialogue Cloud.

Microsoft Teams Phone Extensibility for Dialogue Cloud enables the Anywhere365 Contact Center platform to use Azure Communications Services with Teams telephony. This new integration between the two solutions will empower customers with advanced call automation, cognitive services, and AI-driven insights.

This week, Ilya Burshteyn, Vice President for Microsoft Teams Calling, Devices, and Premium Experiences, announced the new Team Phone Extensibility at Enterprise Connect 2025 in Orlando, US.

Will Blench, CEO at Anywwhere365, says, “We are delighted to be a Microsoft partner for the launch of Microsoft Teams Phone Extensibility. Our collaboration with Microsoft spans several years and has been the cornerstone of many innovative communications solutions, and we are committed to working together to continue to set new standards in the industry.”

Anywhere365 is an ISV partner of Microsoft, and as part of the Microsoft Technology Adoption Program (TAP), Anywhere365 was selected to be a key release partner within the Teams Phone Extensibility program, enabling its developers to work collaboratively with Microsoft to build, test, and prove the integrations with the Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud contact center.

Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud Infinity will now use Azure Communication Services (ACS) to empower customers with advanced call automation, cognitive services, and AI-driven insights.

Key features of this solution include:

Seamless Integration: With a unified telephony solution that integrates smoothly into the existing Microsoft environment, reducing complexity and enhancing efficiency.

Powerful Connectivity: Use Teams for everyday communication while tapping into ACS for advanced call automation and AI-driven capabilities.

Simplified Management: Easy to onboard and deploy using your Teams phone numbers within the Dialogue Cloud administration settings.

Flexible Deployment: Available for pilot and PoC customers, with general availability targeted for the end of Q2.

“Off the back of this launch, which will see Microsoft Teams Phone Extensibility be made available later this year, Anywhere365 customers will be able to use Teams Phone for a single, integrated solution with the Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud that spans all their calling needs and enables advanced AI functionality through Azure Communication Services,” adds Will Blench. “This unified approach will simplify the deployment, management, and billing to allow our customers to focus on what matters most: exceptional customer engagement.”

Availability will follow the Microsoft release schedule.

