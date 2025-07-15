Doyle Security Introduces AI-Driven Live Video Monitoring

Doyle Security Systems has rolled out a new AI-enabled live video monitoring service designed to proactively detect and deter threats before incidents occur. The service is now available to customers across New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

By combining intelligent video analytics with real-time human intervention, the solution is said to enable immediate threat detection and faster response. When the system identifies suspicious activity, Doyle’s monitoring agents view the live camera feed, verify the threat, engage directly with the intruder using two-way audio and dispatch law enforcement when necessary.

“This new technology allows us to intervene before incidents escalate. It’s a game-changer for property owners who can’t afford to wait until after a crime has occurred,” stated Jack Doyle, CEO of Doyle Security Systems.

Key features of the service include:

AI-Powered Detection: Smart cameras differentiate real threats from harmless motion.

24/7 Live Intervention: Agents monitor in real time and respond immediately.

Active Deterrence: Agents use on-site speakers to warn off intruders before property breaches occur.

Doyle’s live video monitoring service is aimed at addressing security needs for businesses such as car dealerships, construction sites and warehouses. The service is customizable and scalable, offering an alternative to on-site guards at a significantly lower cost while helping to prevent property damage, theft, vandalism and illegal dumping.