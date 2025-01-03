Nomo Smart Care debuts AI-powered safety technology at CES 2025

Nomo Smart Care (Nomo), an in-home, no-camera safety technology, is reshaping caregiving by solving a key challenge: how to keep loved ones safe in their home without sacrificing their privacy or independence. Unlike traditional systems that rely on invasive cameras, Nomo's intelligent sensors monitor activity, detect unusual patterns, and send alerts directly to a caregiver's phone via the intuitive and user-friendly Nomo app. From fall detection to monitoring daily routines, Nomo provides real-time alerts and information so families can act quickly when it matters most. Check out this revolutionary t,echnology powered by artificial intelligence at Pepcom's Digital Experience at CES, January 6, in Las Vegas.

"Caregivers are often stretched between their responsibilities at home and work, all while worrying about the safety of their loved ones," said David Baer, president, Nomo Smart Care. "Nomo Smart Care is here to ease that burden by providing the tools families need to feel confident that their loved ones are safe, cared for, and living with independence. It's not just about safety—it's about preserving dignity and creating peace of mind for everyone involved."

How Nomo Smart Care Works

The Nomo Smart Care system includes a hub, satellites, and tags that work together seamlessly to monitor daily activity in the home. It tracks routines like ensuring the medicine cabinet or refrigerator was opened, detects falls, and flags irregularities in daily routines. This information is delivered directly to caregivers in real time via the Nomo app, empowering them to stay connected no matter where they are.

Key Features & Benefits:

Fall Detection: Detects potential falls and sends immediate alerts so caregivers can quickly respond.

Detects potential falls and sends immediate alerts so caregivers can quickly respond. Routine Monitoring: Tracks essential daily activities, such as whether the medicine cabinet or refrigerator door was opened on time, and notifies caregivers if something is amiss.

Tracks essential daily activities, such as whether the medicine cabinet or refrigerator door was opened on time, and notifies caregivers if something is amiss. Privacy-First Technology: Uses advanced motion sensing, not cameras, to protect loved ones' privacy while keeping them safe.

Uses advanced motion sensing, not cameras, to protect loved ones' privacy while keeping them safe. Proactive Care: Tracks changes in routines or behaviors, allowing caregivers to address potential issues before they become serious.

Tracks changes in routines or behaviors, allowing caregivers to address potential issues before they become serious. Real-Time Alerts: Instant notifications via the Nomo app keep caregivers informed and prepared to act when needed.

Instant notifications via the Nomo app keep caregivers informed and prepared to act when needed. Emergency Services: Connects to local emergency services to dispatch help when needed.

New at CES, Nomo Smart Care features elevated health monitoring solutions and motion-sensing enhancements that work with the Nomo system, such as connected blood pressure cuffs, connected thermometers, a GPS tracking device, and a connected medical alert bracelet. In addition, through the new Nomo Partner Portal, medical experts can receive certain health-related data collected by the Nomo system.