THIRDREALITY showcases latest innovations in smart home technology at CES 2025

THIRDREALITY, a leader in the smart home technology industry, is excited to present its latest breakthroughs at CES 2025, which promise to enhance the daily living experience through superior integration and functionality. Visit us at the Venetian Expo, Booth 52565, from January 7-10.

This year, THIRDREALITY is thrilled to unveil several key products, each designed to address specific aspects of home automation and user convenience:

Smart Hub Gen3: Supports both Zigbee and Matter protocols. With local storage, cloud services, and local routine support, you can enjoy exceptional smart home control. Whether it's home automation or remote management, experience reliable and efficient smart living.

Motion Sensor R1: Powered by a 5.8G mmWave radar sensor for customizable detection with adjustable sensitivity. Battery-powered for easy installation, making smart home integration effortless and seamless.

Smart Switch MT1: The first Thread product of THIRDREALITY. This product embodies the brand's commitment to innovation, leveraging advanced Thread technology for exceptional responsiveness and seamless smart home integration, paving the way for the future of smart living.

Smart Plug with Wi-Fi Sense: Transform your Wi-Fi into a powerful motion-sensing network with WiFi Motion. This camera-free, AI-driven solution provides motion alerts and analysis while safeguarding your privacy.

Smart Blind Gen2: Designed for large windows (34 to 80 inches) and equipped with dual motors for smooth operation. With up to 1.5 years of battery life, it supports customization for various window needs.

Water Leak Sensor KM1: Protect your home with our comprehensive water leak detection kit—featuring an 80-meter range, customizable alarm alerts, and seamless Matter compatibility. Stay connected and secure with reliable, scalable leak monitoring.

THIRDREALITY will also introduce the ListenCare Senior Speaker, a sound solution designed specifically for seniors with hearing impairments. This speaker enhances the daily lives of the elderly by offering clear, customizable audio. Featuring ultra-low latency technology, it ensures perfect synchronization between audio and visual media, while flexible volume control and personalized sound frequency settings allow users to adjust audio to their specific hearing needs. Whether for watching TV or enjoying music, the ListenCare Senior Speaker ensures every note and word is crystal clear, making it a perfect addition to any senior's home environment.

We invite all CES attendees to our booth to experience these transformative technologies in action. For more information about THIRDREALITY and our range of products, please visit our official website at www.3reality.com.