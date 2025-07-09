Skylark Labs secures Indiana DOT contracts to monitor the state's busiest highways

Skylark Labs has secured multiple contracts to deploy its Scout Towers along Indiana's busiest highways, providing the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) with live mobility analytics, predictive safety alerts, and data-driven maintenance guidance. Delivered in partnership with a leading transportation vendor, the rollout will give state officials real-time visibility into traffic patterns, infrastructure conditions, and emerging safety risks.

The Scout tower addresses fundamental challenges in transportation monitoring by delivering continuous, adaptive intelligence that learns from traffic patterns, weather conditions, and infrastructure changes. The system's ability to provide actionable insights enables transportation departments to optimize traffic flow, identify maintenance needs, and proactively address safety concerns before they escalate into critical issues.

"The deployment of Scout towers represents a transformative advancement in how transportation agencies can monitor and manage infrastructure," said Dr. Amarjot Singh, CEO of Skylark Labs. "Our system provides transportation officials with the critical intelligence they need to make informed decisions about traffic management, infrastructure maintenance, and public safety."

Transportation Intelligence

The Scout Towers deployment integrates Skylark Labs' advanced adaptive AI architecture with comprehensive sensor networks to monitor traffic flow, vehicle behavior, infrastructure conditions, and environmental factors across multiple transportation corridors. The system processes real-time data from various sources, including traffic cameras, weather sensors, and infrastructure monitoring equipment, to generate comprehensive Transportation Intelligence Reports.

The AI engine continuously analyzes traffic patterns, accident risks, infrastructure stress points, and maintenance requirements, providing transportation officials with Critical Infrastructure Scores that reflect real-time assessments of system performance and safety risks. These insights enable proactive maintenance scheduling, optimized traffic management, and enhanced safety protocols.

Key capabilities delivered by the Scout Tower include:

Comprehensive traffic pattern analysis and prediction

Safety risk assessment and early warning systems

Weather-adaptive traffic management insights

Multi-corridor simultaneous monitoring capabilities

Integration with existing transportation management systems

This deployment will provide improved traffic flow optimization planning, enhanced safety monitoring, and more efficient resource allocation for infrastructure maintenance and emergency response.