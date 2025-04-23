Kiteworks and Wasabi partner to deliver integrated cloud storage and secure file transfer

Kiteworks today announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies to deliver an integrated cloud storage and secure file transfer solution. The partnership addresses growing market demand for cost-effective cloud storage alternatives that maintain enterprise-grade security, compliance, and automation capabilities.

“Our partnership with Kiteworks creates a powerful solution that transforms how organizations manage, secure, and transfer their data," said Laurie Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Partner Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. "By combining Wasabi’s affordable, high-performance, and scalable cloud storage with Kiteworks' secure managed file transfer capabilities, we're helping customers achieve operational excellence while meeting the most stringent security and compliance requirements.”

The combined solution delivers four key advantages:

Optimized Total Cost of Ownership: Wasabi provides cloud storage with no egress fees at costs up to 80% lower than traditional providers like AWS S3, Azure Blob, and Google Cloud, while delivering performance advantages. When combined with Kiteworks’ automated governance and security capabilities, organizations benefit from both immediate storage cost reduction and long-term risk mitigation, helping avoid costly compliance penalties, security breaches, and operational inefficiencies. Enhanced Data Security & Compliance: The integration pairs Wasabi’s secure, high-performance cloud storage with Kiteworks’ Private Data Network (PDN) that manages risk in every send, share, receive, and use of sensitive data. Kiteworks is validated with various security standards, including FedRAMP Ready High and FedRAMP Moderate Authorized (since 2017), SOC 2 Type II, IRAP, ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018, among others. Wasabi also achieved FedRAMP Ready status. Seamless Migration & Integration: Kiteworks Secure MFT makes it simple to automate and secure both initial migration and ongoing data operations with Wasabi. Its form-based workflow designer lets teams quickly configure automated transfers, while its graphical dashboard and comprehensive, centralized audit log of all data movements and errors enable organizations to track data transfer progress, troubleshoot problems, and demonstrate compliance with security policies and regulations. Reduced Risk & IT Burden: Kiteworks’ PDN provides a hardened virtual appliance with built-in defense in-depth, antivirus, zero-trust interfaces, and simple clustering for scale-out and high availability. Organizations can enforce policies with least-privilege access controls, strong encryption, and in-transit scans that utilize existing DLP and CDR servers.

“Organizations today are looking for solutions that deliver measurable business impact across multiple dimensions,” said David Byrnes, VP Global Channels, Kiteworks. “This partnership creates a powerful combination where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Together, we’re enabling organizations to achieve operational efficiency, risk reduction, and governance at scale. Customers can now seamlessly manage their entire data life cycle—from storage to secure sharing—with complete visibility, control, and compliance, creating tangible business value beyond what either solution could deliver independently.”

The partnership particularly benefits organizations in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, government, legal services, and media and entertainment. The solution addresses key pain points for IT and security leaders responsible for cost efficiency, data protection, and regulatory compliance while handling sensitive data.

For managed service providers (MSPs), the Wasabi and Kiteworks partnership creates strategic advantages and new revenue streams. MSPs can position themselves as security and compliance advisors, offering high-value services beyond commodity cloud storage. This integrated solution enables MSPs to build tiered offerings, increase customer retention, and differentiate by delivering measurable business outcomes.

The integrated Wasabi and Kiteworks solution is available immediately through Climb Channel Solutions. For more information, visit https://www.kiteworks.com/brief-manage-and-secure-wasabi-data-transfers-with-mft.