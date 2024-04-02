Infineon and Green Hills Software present platform for software-defined vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG and Green Hills Software LLC have launched an integrated microcontroller-based processing platform for safety-critical real-time automotive systems. The platform combines the safety-certified real-time operating system (RTOS) µ-velOSity from Green Hills with Infineon's new generation of safety controllers AURIX TC4x.

This provides OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with a reliable, safe, and secure processing platform to develop domain and zonal controllers as well as drivetrains for electric vehicles for their next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures.

“Green Hills’ product philosophy for tools and the matching software environment support our requirements for reliable products and solutions very well,” said Thomas Schneid, Senior Director for Software, Partnership and Ecosystem Management at Infineon. “Combined with advanced microcontroller products such as the AURIX TC4x family, our customers gain a significant advantage in meeting their critical requirements.”

“We are excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with Infineon and showcase our joint solution at embedded world 2024,” said Dan Mender, Vice President of Business Development at Green Hills Software. “The combination of Infineon's new scalable microcontroller family AURIX TC4x and Green Hills' µ-velOSity RTOS will enable our joint customers to develop safe and secure systems for the next generation of SDV E/E architectures.”

Enabling the development of advanced ECUs

New automotive electronic control units (ECU) are essential for the adapted vehicle E/E architecture of SDVs. To develop these ECUs, new microcontrollers are needed that also meet the requirements of safety-critical systems such as zone control, chassis, radar, electric drives, and affordable AI systems, by offering higher performance and advanced features.

Infineon addresses this demand with its new family of AURIX TC4x devices that complement its TriCore multicore architecture with a safety and security accelerator suite. Moreover, to meet the stringent safety requirements, Green Hills has ported its safety-certified µ-velOSity RTOS to the AURIX TC4x family.

The advanced MULTI integrated development environment is also supporting this processor family, enabling developers to shorten development times by increasing developer productivity while generating the fastest and smallest code for the AURIX TC4x.

Infineon's AURIX TC4x family provides an upward migration path from the previous AURIX TC3x family of ASIL-compliant automotive MCUs. AURIX TC4x uses the next-generation TriCore 1.8 and a scalable accelerator suite, including the new Parallel Processing Unit (PPU) as well as several intelligent accelerators, in areas such as data routing, digital signal processing, radar processing and cryptographic computing.

The AURIX TC4x family supports high-speed interfaces, including Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe, CAN-XL or 10BASE T1S Ethernet, to provide sufficient communication bandwidth for the next generation of automotive systems.

The Green Hills µ-velOSity RTOS targets the highest functional safety levels (ISO 26262 ASIL D). Based on an efficient and reliable kernel with a minimal footprint and a simple API, it also offers fast boot and streamlined execution. In addition, µ-velOSity is tightly integrated with the MULTI safety-certified tools and compilers.