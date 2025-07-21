Darktrace announces acquisition of Mira Security

Darktrace today announced the acquisition of Mira Security, a provider of network traffic visibility solutions. Building on the companies’ established partnership, the acquisition will strengthen Darktrace’s network security leadership by providing more insight from encrypted network traffic and more comprehensive decryption for customers in regulated industries.

The Mira Security team will bring deep expertise in building high-performance software and firmware for network acceleration that will help drive the next generation of Darktrace hardware, enabling 100 Gbps interfaces, increasing ingestion capacity, and supporting Darktrace’s most strategic deployments. The Mira Security team’s extensive standards-body experience and deep technical insight will also enhance Darktrace’s work in low-level networking and protocol design.

Mira Security’s engineering team, based in Centurion, South Africa, and the United States, will join Darktrace’s R&D division, expanding Darktrace’s capabilities in networking research and development.

"The acquisition of Mira Security is another building block in our strategy to develop best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and keep our customers safe through continuous innovation,” commented Phil Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer at Darktrace. “Mira Security has already proven to be a valuable source of insight for our AI, helping us provide unparalleled detection and response capabilities at scale."

“The combination of Mira Security and Darktrace’s unique technology and brilliant R&D talent will create even more exciting possibilities for protecting complex network environments,” said Niel Viljoen, Founder and CEO of Mira Security. “Together, Mira Security and Darktrace will be able to deliver new value for customers and partners.”

Existing Mira Security partners will continue to be supported, ensuring integration and continued delivery of Mira Security’s capabilities across Darktrace and Mira Security’s global customer base.