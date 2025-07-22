Trustwave Bolsters OT Security Services Portfolio with New Service, Updates, and Partnerships

Recognizing the need to better protect organizations that rely on operational technology (OT), Trustwave is advancing its OT security services portfolio.

Trustwave now delivers end-to-end visibility and threat response across IT and OT environments, enabling better detection, investigation capabilities, and response to threats targeting critical infrastructure by being integrated with Trustwave’s Co-Managed SOC and penetration testing services.

Additionally, Trustwave has launched the OT Security & Architecture Design service that provides a tailored roadmap prioritizing activities to strengthen OT security, mature architecture, and align with industry standards.

Helping bolster Trustwave’s OT capabilities is a new partnership with Nozomi Networks, which will add their advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities to Trustwave’s managed security services and professional services expertise, providing protection for complex and high-risk environments.

Trustwave’s Operational Technology Portfolio

OT Security & Architecture Design: A tailored roadmap that outlines prioritized activities to strengthen OT security, mature your architecture, and align with industry standards.

Penetration Testing an OT Environment: Safe, controlled testing to uncover vulnerabilities in legacy and modern OT systems without disrupting operations.

OT Security Monitoring with Co-Managed SOC: 24x7x365 unified monitoring, integrating SIEM with major OT security platforms such as Nozomi, Claroty, Dragos, and Microsoft Defender for IoT.

Threat Intelligence Integration: Unique threat feeds and analytics from SpiderLabs underpin detection, response, and proactive hunting across all offerings.

Consulting and Cyber Advisory: Expert guidance throughout the OT security journey, from foundational assessments to advanced incident response and regulatory alignment.

Penetration Testing an OT Environment

Penetration Testing an OT Environment service provides safe, controlled testing to uncover vulnerabilities in legacy and modern OT systems without disrupting operations.

This includes:

Simulated Real-World Attacks : Trustwave simulates adversarial tactics on systems that bridge IT and OT, identifying paths an attacker might exploit, while testing is conducted safely and only with explicit authorization.

End-to-End Risk Exposure Mapping : From misconfigured IT interfaces to segmentation gaps, pen testing helps clients understand how vulnerabilities in IT can cascade into OT systems.

Detailed Reporting and Remediation Guidance: Deliverables include risk-prioritized findings, technical insights into vulnerabilities, and actionable recommendations aligned with NIST CSF and ISA/IEC 62443.

Trustwave will further expand its OT services portfolio with offerings focused on OT security monitoring with MDR, MXDR with Microsoft Defender for IoT, OT asset and vulnerability discovery, OT sensor technology deployment and management, OT tabletop exercises, OT IRP development, and more.