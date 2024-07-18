Phillips 66 selects Cohesity to consolidate data protection operations

Cohesity announced today that energy provider Phillips 66 selected the company to modernize its data protection operations. With Cohesity, Phillips 66 eliminated redundant tools and solutions across its IT infrastructure, resulting in less time spent managing its data protection environment, increased data security, and cost-savings over a three-year period.

Previously, Phillips 66 relied on five disparate and siloed data protection tools in its environment. This forced backup teams to spend significant time managing these tools, creating inefficiencies, impacting productivity, and driving up cloud costs as the team managed different tools across cloud platforms. These siloed solutions hindered Phillips 66 from implementing the comprehensive security features it needed to future-proof its business and allow it to focus on value-driving activities.

“Our backup team was working around the clock to manage our data protection environment across several products,” said Rick Snell, Phillips 66 Digital Foundations and Enterprise Architecture manager. “Cohesity’s platform approach will reduce our management burden substantially, allowing our team to focus on moving our business forward instead of the tedious work of managing disparate systems. We have much more confidence in how we protect our data because of the advanced security capabilities Cohesity provides.”

After a competitive evaluation, Phillips 66 selected Cohesity DataProtect to consolidate its data protection into a single platform to reduce management overhead, secure its critical assets, and bring down its spending on cloud services. This will allow the company to drastically reduce the time spent managing different tools, allowing the backup team to refocus its efforts on other value-adding business activities.

“Global organizations like Phillips 66 need simplified strategies to protect their data against the explosive growth of ransomware and cyber attacks,” said Kit Beall, chief revenue officer, Cohesity. “Cohesity DataProtect is an all-encompassing backup and recovery solution, and we’re delighted to work with Phillips 66 to modernize their operations, reduce costs, and improve their security posture.”