Concentric AI Introduces AI-based DSPM functionality for user risk monitoring

Concentric AI, a vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), announced today the industry’s first AI-based DSPM functionality that monitors user activity risk and remediates user-centric data security issues in on-premises data repositories such as Windows file shares and DELL Isilon environments.

With today’s launch, enterprises can now leverage AI-driven DSPM to monitor user activity; identify anomalous activity such as downloads, views, modifications, and deletions; and remediate those issues to prevent data loss. Concentric AI extends AI-based DSPM functionality beyond discovery of all sensitive data – from PII/PCI/PHI to business confidential data to IP to financial information – and identification of risk from excessive permissioning, risky sharing, inappropriate entitlements, and wrong locations.

“User feedback tells us organizations today need their DSPM solutions to go beyond discovery and classification of sensitive data to be able to identify and remediate risk from user activity,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI Founder and CEO. “With the industry focus on cloud, protection of sensitive information in on-premises data repositories has been an unmet need. This launch extends our capabilities with support for full-fledged data security governance for all environments – from cloud repositories to on-premises environments – that exist among F1000 organizations.”

In addition, Concentric AI’s monitoring of user activity is augmented with risk alert creation, user notifications, and remediation actions to prevent data loss on large on-premises data repositories.

Concentric AI secures data-centric work using AI to protect business-critical information hidden in the numerous applications, data stores and databases used by today’s distributed workforce. The company’s unique deep learning solution using sophisticated natural language autonomously and accurately identifies sensitive data, assesses risk, and remediates security issues, allowing organizations across industries to fully meet their data security needs for the first time. It automates unstructured and structured data security both on premises and in cloud environments using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk in enterprises’ most popular databases, data repositories, email and messaging applications, and enterprise Gen AI tools and AI assistants.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive and business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling. In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Availability and Pricing

Concentric AI’s new user activity monitoring capabilities are available today in the Semantic Intelligence platform. For more information, see www.concentric.ai/product.