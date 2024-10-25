Skyhigh Security expands global Point of Presence infrastructure footprint

Skyhigh Security has significantly expanded its global cloud infrastructure footprint. This expansion delivers enhanced performance, strengthened data security, and improved support for organizations navigating evolving regulatory requirements and standards worldwide.

Skyhigh Security has been working closely with an extensive network of cloud and data center providers, steadily expanding its SSE Point of Presence (PoP) infrastructure to strengthen global connectivity across North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. In the past year, the company has significantly accelerated its growth, tripling its PoP deployments to keep up with rapid customer growth. Today, Skyhigh Security safeguards over 10 million nodes through a comprehensive network that now includes more than 100 PoPs globally. Most recently, the company emphasized growth across Europe and Asia with new PoPs in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Skyhigh Security’s global infrastructure offers customers a comprehensive cloud security solution that prioritizes:

Compliance: Skyhigh adheres to security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, FedRAMP, and IRAP, as well as assisting with specific data protection regulations. This ensures public and private sector organizations can confidently store and manage sensitive data in the cloud while meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

Performance: The new infrastructure's low latency platform provides fast and secure access to Skyhigh Security's cloud services. This is particularly crucial for industries like finance, healthcare, and government, where rapid, uninterrupted access to secure services is essential.

Security: Skyhigh offers a suite of cloud security solutions, including CASB, SWG, and ZTNA, providing protection across various environments.

Skyhigh offers a suite of cloud security solutions, including CASB, SWG, and ZTNA, providing protection across various environments. Scalability: Skyhigh's global infrastructure network can accommodate businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. This ensures operational resilience, high quality of service, and exceptional SLA availability even during periods of high traffic or demand.

“Our expanded global presence provides significant advantages in terms of cloud security offering flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness and reflects our commitment to securing enterprises, no matter their region, as they accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Vishal Rao, CEO at Skyhigh Security. “We understand that in highly regulated industries, compliance and infrastructure security are critical. By investing in cloud security infrastructure expansion across regions, we are able to assist our customers in meeting local regulatory standards while benefiting from world-class data protection and performance. We are extremely excited about our recent growth and look forward to continuing this momentum as we meet our customers where they are and address their security needs.”