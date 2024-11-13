Portnox and Jamf integrate to strengthen passwordless, risk-based authentication

Portnox today announced its new Jamf integration, enabling admins to define robust risk policies for macOS and iOS devices with or without an agent. With this integration, Portnox Cloud customers can now manage secure access for these devices by seamlessly integrating with one of the leading mobile device management (MDM) solutions.

With this latest advancement, Portnox supports all major device types and operating systems, giving admins a unified approach to securing network access. By eliminating the need for multiple agents, IT teams can save time, improve efficiency, and ensure a seamless user experience.

“With growing concerns about potential risks with installing third-party agents, organizations are increasingly seeking agentless security solutions,” said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. “Our Jamf integration marks a major milestone in enabling secure, passwordless, and risk-based access control for all devices while removing the limitations traditionally associated with agentless approaches.”

This integration underscores Portnox’s commitment to helping organizations on their Unified Access Control (UAC) journey, offering a holistic, future-proof solution that enhances security while simplifying IT operations.