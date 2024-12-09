U.S. Navy chooses Trellix to protect Navy Enterprise Grid from stealth cyber threats

Trellix today announced the U.S. Navy has procured Trellix Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) to modernize security across the Navy Enterprise Grid. Trellix IPS is a key element in a larger Network Detect and Response (NDR) solution that helps large organizations focus on sophisticated attack campaigns, contain intrusions with speed and intelligence, and eliminate cybersecurity weak points.

“Defense organizations depend on robust cybersecurity to counter covert threats from nation-states and malicious actors aiming to infiltrate networks for activities like espionage,” said Gareth Maclachlan, Chief Product Officer, Trellix. “As the Navy moves toward full adoption of NDR, network defense mainstays like IPS are critical for both establishing baseline network behavior patterns and taking advantage of response capabilities to remediate the threat of suspicious network traffic. With Trellix IPS, they have a next-generation intrusion detection and prevention system that discovers and blocks sophisticated threats across the network.”

Building on a decades-long relationship between the organizations, the Navy is transitioning to the latest Trellix IPS technology for the following benefits:

Superior detection: Offers advanced detection and emulation techniques, moving beyond traditional pattern matching to defend against stealthy attacks with a high degree of accuracy. Trellix IPS provides protection against zero-day, DoS/DDoS, encrypted, and SYN flood attacks and real-time prevention of threats like spyware, malware, VoIP vulnerabilities, phishing, botnets, network worms, Trojans, and peer-to-peer applications.

Seamless protection: Scalable architecture designed for hybrid networks from on-premise, virtual, to cloud environments. With the ability to protect both physical and virtual environments, Trellix IPS is well-suited to accommodate the future migration of Navy assets to the cloud while also adapting to the constantly changing nature of the threat landscape.

Simplified management: Provides coordinated detection and inline response across the entire environment, providing a more streamlined operation and potentially lower total cost of ownership.

Further deepening the relationship between Trellix and the Navy, Trellix IPS is the first enterprise technology solution to operate under the Government Owned, Government Operated, Contractor Supported (GoGoCS) model designed to modernize legacy infrastructure while also improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

This announcement comes on the heels of Trellix's Impact Level 5 (IL5) High Provisional Authorization (PA) from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), certifying it has passed rigorous security requirements for the complex and expanding DoD cloud environment. Trellix EDR runs on AWS GovCloud and strengthens organizations cybersecurity posture by reducing the mean time to detect and respond to threats with Trellix’s AI-powered foundation, Trellix Wise.

The DoD uses Impact Level (IL) classification labels as part of a comprehensive security categorization system, with IL5 encompassing higher sensitivity Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Mission Critical Information, and National Security Systems (NSS). This certification ensures the DoD has access to Trellix’s leading cloud-hosted EDR, aligning with the directive to advance EDR adoption for government agencies.

From Q2 to Q3 of this year, the Trellix Advanced Research Center observed a 676% increase in threats targeting the government sector, suggesting a strategic shift in advanced persistent threat (APT) actor behavior to escalate potential sabotage or state-sponsored intelligence gathering. To respond to sharp changes in the threat landscape, organizations need EDR technology that hunts for adversaries by stitching together their evasive tactics and provides remediation to mitigate risk and close gaps in their security posture.

“The DoD has long recognized the benefits of versatile cloud computing and the need to implement a solid security foundation built on scalable endpoint security,” said Ken Kartsen, SVP and General Manager, Public Sector, Trellix. “With Trellix EDR, the DoD has access to comprehensive and adaptive security to discover malicious activity that has evaded protection systems, from ransomware to sophisticated attackers looking to exfiltrate data or conduct espionage.”

This follows Trellix reaching FedRAMP High authorization for the Trellix GovCloud Security Platform, the latest in certifications from leading authorities in securing global governments.