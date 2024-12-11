ArmorCode and Cyera announce strategic partnership

Cyera, a data security company, and ArmorCode, a provider of Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed solutions for comprehensive cybersecurity risk management. This collaboration will empower organizations to strengthen their security postures, improve resiliency, and safeguard sensitive data across public cloud, SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premise infrastructure.

Cyera and ArmorCode will partner to offer a unified approach to holistically address data, application, and infrastructure security needs. This partnership will provide customers with enhanced visibility, control, and response capabilities across their cybersecurity environments. ArmorCode's AI-powered application and infrastructure vulnerability management platform will complement Cyera's data security platform, allowing customers to identify vulnerabilities, assess data risks, and implement remediation strategies seamlessly.

“This partnership unites two companies addressing critical, yet complementary, aspects of modern security,” said Yotam Segev, CEO of Cyera. “By integrating Cyera’s data security insights with ArmorCode's application security capabilities, we deliver a unified and holistic view of risk spanning both data and applications. Securing assets across today’s complex, multi-cloud environments is a challenge for many enterprises. Together with ArmorCode, we’re empowering our joint customers to cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and effectively identify, prioritize, and mitigate their top security risks.”

"As trusted market leaders, ArmorCode and Cyera use our respective expertise to serve large and complex businesses to reduce risk and improve their security postures,” said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode. “Through this partnership we can now work more closely together to help our joint customers address today’s challenges and stay ahead of emerging risks.”

Key benefits of the partnership include: