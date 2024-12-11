Bitsight completes acquisition of cyber threat intelligence provider Cybersixgill

Bitsight, a cyber risk management company, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Cybersixgill, a provider of real-time cyber threat intelligence. This marks a significant milestone in Bitsight's mission to help enterprises proactively identify, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risk with a holistic view of their extended attack surface and the threats targeting it.

According to Gartner, "there is an ever-increasing demand for curated threat intelligence (TI). End users have realigned their expectation of intelligence, they no longer want to be flooded with generic indicators, but instead want a curated set of indications they can focus on." Gartner also recommends organizations optimize TI investments by building a TI program that "tailors threat landscape and real-time threat information to business risks to aid in the executive decision-making process" and "promote[s] cohesion among intelligence services by correlating across your external threat data for better prioritization."

By combining Bitsight's asset mapping capabilities with Cybersixgill's real-time threat insights, security teams will gain a unified solution to pinpoint, prioritize, and address emerging threats. The integration will enable organizations to stay ahead of attackers by correlating external attack surface exposures with actionable intelligence.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Cybersixgill to Bitsight," said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive, tailored, and actionable insights on the market to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats. Together, we will redefine how organizations understand and mitigate cyber risk at scale."

Read more about the acquisition here.