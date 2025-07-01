SOCRadar launches MCP Server

SOCRadar today launched its MCP Server to support its threat intelligence platform. MCP (Model Context Protocol) is a standardized interface that allows AI language models to securely connect with external data sources, enabling AI assistants to access real-time information, interact with databases and APIs, and use various services while maintaining proper security boundaries.

Leveraging SOCRadar’s threat intelligence data, AI-driven SOC teams will now be able to use AI agents to directly query SOCRadar's threat intelligence feeds, perform automated threat hunting, and generate contextual security reports without switching between multiple interfaces.

The SOCRadar MCP server was specifically developed as a way for security teams to interact like they would with an analyst, allowing the system to do the heavy lifting.

Here’s how it works:

1. No More Interface Overload. Just Ask. Cybersecurity teams no longer need to memorize SOCRadar’s UI or workflows. They just need to give a command, and the MCP server will handle the rest. For example:

“Show me my critical assets exposed to the latest Citrix vulnerability.”

“Give me the top CVEs affecting my attack surface today.”

Behind the scenes, the MCP server interprets, executes, and delivers actionable answers.

2. Instant Reports for CISOs and Analysts. Need a daily threat report, a geo-targeted actor profile, or a vulnerability snapshot filtered by your environment? Just ask.

For example: “SOCRadar, create a report on threat actors targeting energy companies in the US over the past week.”

No templates or filters are required. The MCP server builds it dynamically.

3. Built for AI Agents and Autonomous Systems. Already using an AI-driven SOC platform or an internal AI agent?

The SOCRadar MCP server acts as a plug-and-play gateway to the company, enabling systems to:

Enrich IOCs on the fly

Pull CVE intelligence

Automate response actions

Trigger custom playbooks

“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said it best: ‘Human language is the new UI layer.’ That’s exactly why we launched our MCP server,” said Huzeyfe Onal, CEO of SOCRadar. “We believe the future of cybersecurity lies in seamless human–AI collaboration. Security threats are evolving too fast for traditional, manual processes to keep up.”