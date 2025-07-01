Concentric AI acquires Swift Security and Acante to expand data security capabilities

Concentric AI today announced the acquisition of Swift Security and Acante. With these acquisitions, Concentric AI now unifies data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and generative AI (GenAI) governance spanning structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data and cloud and on-premises environments.

The company now monitors and prevents data exfiltration across public GenAI tools such as ChatGPT. The expanded capabilities include discovering “shadow GenAI,” curating data for GenAI applications developed in-house, and ensuring effective access governance for these applications.

The newly acquired capabilities are strengthened by the proprietary AI within the Semantic Intelligence platform that facilitates the complete and accurate discovery, categorization, classification, risk monitoring, and protection of enterprise data through its ability to understand context.

“Generative AI is rapidly emerging as a critical threat vector, and Concentric AI is rising to meet the challenge,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI Founder and CEO. “These acquisitions are evidence of our commitment to our ongoing mission to operationalize data security and protect our customers’ most sensitive data at scale and across all use cases—from GenAI apps to email, social media, file sharing, and everything in between.”

The acquisition of Swift Security allows Concentric AI to discover when public GenAI applications such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and thousands of others are being used and to provide data security oversight to ensure appropriate usage. This gives Concentric AI the capability to effectively monitor sensitive data such as PII/PCI/PHI, business-sensitive data, IP, and financial data flowing through public GenAI applications; identify risky behavior; and make informed “allow” or “block” decisions.

This technology allows security teams to closely monitor and govern uploads of sensitive data, including prompt inputs, with these applications. They can also allow data to be uploaded or shared with these applications with sensitive content masked, or they can prevent data from being uploaded altogether.

With the acquisition of Acante, Concentric AI can now curate the data used to train AI/ML models. This enables security teams to exclude, redact, replace, mask, or encrypt sensitive data to ensure privacy and compliance. Security teams can also set policies to customize access to sensitive data by user or group to monitor and ensure appropriate access.