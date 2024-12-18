CrowdStrike and SHI International surpass $1 billion in sales

CrowdStrike today announced it is the first pure-play SaaS cybersecurity vendor to exceed $1 billion in total sales with SHI International, a leading global provider of innovative technology solutions.

Together, CrowdStrike and SHI are transforming cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes all over the world with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform. The synergy of CrowdStrike’s technology with SHI’s extensive customer reach enables thousands of businesses to consolidate point products, reduce operational costs and complexity, and achieve better security outcomes by adopting the Falcon platform. With over 70 percent of all-time revenue coming in the last 3 years, the achievement was fueled by SHI’s focus on meeting market demand for CrowdStrike. SHI’s success winning new accounts and then cross-selling Falcon platform modules maximizes ROI while delivering vendor consolidation.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike goes hand in hand with our goal to empower customers to confidently tackle security challenges and stop breaches,” said Thai Lee, CEO and President, SHI. “This significant milestone reflects surging market demand to consolidate on cybersecurity’s AI-native platform of choice and the strength of SHI’s ability to deliver cybersecurity transformations at global scale.”

“SHI’s expertise in delivering CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform has been pivotal in helping customers to transform their security posture with next-gen SIEM, cloud security, identity protection, and managed services,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder, CrowdStrike. “Surpassing the $1 billion milestone together is a testament to the strength of our partnership and SHI’s ability to deliver cybersecurity transformation and consolidation for organizations of all sizes around the globe."

In 2024, SHI International earned multiple awards from CrowdStrike, including Global Solution Provider of the Year, Americas Solution Provider of the Year, and Public Sector Partner of the Year. These accolades highlight the strength and success of SHI in driving CrowdStrike's market presence, new customer growth, and existing customer adoption across multiple industries and regions.