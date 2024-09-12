Cohesity expands CrowdStrike partnership to enhance threat detection and response

Cohesity today announced an expanded strategic partnership with CrowdStrike to strengthen threat detection and response. This partnership combines Cohesity’s robust data protection capabilities with CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence feeds for comprehensive cybersecurity in backup and recovery solutions.

According to CrowdStrike’s 2024 Global Threat Report, adversaries have shifted to more effective tactics, such as credential harvesting and exploiting vulnerabilities, bypassing legacy defenses while using AI and other advanced technologies to rapidly evolve their techniques. Through the latest integration between Cohesity Data Cloud and CrowdStrike Falcon Adversary Intelligence, the partnership is leveling the playing field against sophisticated cyber threats.

Cohesity’s data protection solution, combined with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intel feeds, which track over 250 adversaries and incorporate indicators of compromise (IOCs), enables mutual customers to identify the latest threats in their backup copies with higher fidelity and accuracy. The powerful combination offers greater visibility into the attack by providing the latest intelligence on emerging threats while minimizing the attackers’ advantages. Threat hunting on Cohesity backup copies allows customers to investigate incidents while preventing adversaries from enacting countermeasures.

By implementing Cohesity’s clean room design and integrated tooling, customers gain specialized forensic capabilities to analyze malware, investigate breaches, and understand attack vectors without risking contamination of their broader IT environment.

“Elevating your organization’s threat detection and response is crucial in today’s threat environment, especially with AI at the disposal of cyber adversaries,” said Craig Martell, Chief Technology Officer, Cohesity. “Secondary data estates offer a perfect opportunity for minimizing attackers’ advantages, and, together with CrowdStrike, our customers can enhance their threat hunting and response while also automating defenses across their security stack.”

Cohesity is focused on bringing together the best of the security industry, allowing customers to choose the right solutions for them without sacrificing functionality or adding complexity. This flexibility allows for a more tailored security posture that can adapt to emerging threats and changes in the IT environment.

“Our continued partnership with Cohesity and latest joint efforts reflect our shared commitment to cyber resilience,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “To stay ahead, enterprises benefit from streamlining threat intelligence and response efforts while also harnessing their vast secondary data to gain security insights. This integration provides the technology and intelligence they need to reduce risk.”

By partnering with industry leaders like CrowdStrike, Cohesity solutions can better safeguard organizations’ digital assets in today’s dynamic threat environment. For more information on this new integration, visit cohesity.com/crowdstrike.