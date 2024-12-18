D-Wave maintains SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for enterprise-grade quantum computing

D-Wave Quantum Inc. today announced the successful completion of its second SOC 2 Type 2 audit as of November 25, 2024, maintaining this rigorous compliance and marking its ongoing commitment to customer data security and protection. This milestone follows D-Wave’s previous successful SOC 2 Type 2 audit completed in December 2023.

As organizations consider where to run business-critical applications, they are increasingly seeking trusted vendors to help reduce risk and meet standards like SOC 2. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance serves as an independent attestation to D-Wave’s dedication to ensuring customer data is protected. The renewed compliance comes as D-Wave is implementing a number of measures to support customers’ production deployments of quantum applications. In October 2024, the company announced the introduction of service-level agreements (SLAs) specifically tailored for the Leap quantum cloud service customers who are transitioning applications into production. By establishing formal SLAs, D-Wave stands behind the high levels of availability, reliability, and scalability of its Leap cloud service and its ability to support requirements for commercial-grade quantum and hybrid-quantum applications.

“At D-Wave we maintain a focused effort to provide commercial-grade security measures and mitigate risk for enterprises looking to scale their deployment of quantum computing solutions,” said Dr. Trevor Lanting, chief development officer at D-Wave. “With customers increasingly using our quantum solutions to support daily operations, security is paramount. Our SOC 2 compliance recognizes our leadership in using industry-standard best practices to protect our customers’ data.”

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“Congratulations to D-Wave for once again completing its SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It's great to work with organizations like D-Wave, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

D-Wave will continue to annually perform SOC 2 Type 2 assessments and make the latest report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a nondisclosure agreement.