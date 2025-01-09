Keysight launches network visibility partner program

Keysight Technologies, Inc. launched AppFusion, a network visibility partner program that integrates third-party security and monitoring solutions directly into its network packet brokers. The program integrates technologies from Forescout, Instrumentix, and Nozomi Networks, enabling customers to streamline network and security operations (NetOps/SecOps) while significantly reducing infrastructure costs. This all-in-one, multi-vendor solution helps IT professionals reduce capital and operational expenses while improving security monitoring and performance.

Enterprise IT and security operations (SecOps) teams need real-time network traffic monitoring to troubleshoot performance issues, detect cyber threats, and maintain operational scale and compliance. Traditionally, this required separate hardware appliances, each running different monitoring tools. Keysight’s Vision Network Packet Brokers eliminate this complexity by integrating partner software directly into a single hardware platform.

Key benefits of AppFusion include:

Significant reduction in hardware costs by consolidating multiple servers into one Vision appliance.

Simplified deployment with pre-integrated, best-in-class security solutions.

Centralized management through a single interface for all monitoring tools.

Easy scalability with on-demand activation of additional monitoring capabilities.

“The more technology providers integrate and deliver complete solutions, the less time IT and security teams need to spend configuring and managing performance and security,” says Recep Ozdag, Vice President and General Manager, Network Visibility Solutions at Keysight. “Our new partner integration program fuses network visibility and monitoring in a new way to streamline deployment of complete, cost-efficient monitoring solutions for real-time threat detection and troubleshooting of performance issues.”

Initial AppFusion integrations include:

Forescout platform with eyeInspect security monitoring technology.

Instrumentix xMetrics trade flow performance monitoring and analytics software.

Nozomi Networks’ AI-powered security and risk management solutions.

“Forescout has a long history of providing market-leading OT solutions to the most security-conscious organizations in the world. We’re extremely pleased to partner with Keysight on their AppFusion program,” says Rob McNutt, Chief Strategy Officer at Forescout. “Deploying the Forescout Platform within a visibility fabric delivers an unparalleled and comprehensive view that reduces blind spots and monitoring bottlenecks to fortify security across IT, operational technology (OT), internet of things (IoT), and internet of medical things (IOMT) environments.”

As with OT and IoT environments, the financial markets sector benefits from tightly integrated visibility and monitoring solutions. “Time is money in financial markets, where nanoseconds of delay can impact the value of trades,” says Clive Posselt, Commercial Director at Instrumentix, a newly announced Keysight alliance partner. “Delivering our xMetrics trade flow monitoring software onboard a Keysight visibility appliance can provide the buy and sell side, as well as exchanges and other liquidity venues, real-time access to the most reliable trade plant performance data, so they can optimize execution outcomes and differentiate their services.”

Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, concurs: “Cyber-physical systems in enterprise and industrial environments require equal and, in many cases, higher performance levels for security monitoring and risk management than traditional IT networks. Integrating Nozomi Networks’ AI-powered security and risk management solutions with Keysight appliances saves customers time and money while achieving the most reliable, innovative, and highest caliber of threat monitoring and risk management available for OT, IoT, and cyber-physical systems.”