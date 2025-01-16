Concentric AI introduces Private Scan Manager for AI-powered data security governance

Concentric AI today announced the availability of the new Private Scan Manager functionality in its Semantic Intelligence data security governance platform, which enables data scans to be processed within organizations’ own environments.

Highly regulated organizations, such as those in financial services, healthcare, and government, often require all data processing to remain on site for data security reasons, to better protect intellectual property, and to comply with industry or government regulations. With today’s launch, organizations have the flexibility to leverage AI-driven data security governance with data processing on-site for greater control or in the Concentric AI cloud for speed and scalability.

“Highly regulated industries have the greatest need for discovery and protection of sensitive data for compliance with mandates but often have the restriction that data cannot leave their premises,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI Founder and CEO. “With Concentric AI, organizations with this requirement can now leverage our AI-powered data security governance platform to gain a complete understanding of their data and protect their sensitive data without using multiple tools or manual processes. This new support for NetApp ONTAP and MongoDB continues our mission to build out integrations that best enable customers to discover, categorize, and classify all their structured and unstructured data across cloud and on-premises environments.”

Now supporting NetApp ONTAP and MongoDB, Concentric AI continues to build out integrations to give customers more comprehensive visibility into what sort of data they have, where it is located, and who has access to it without agents, complex rules, or regex requirements. Customers can then apply classifications and policies to ensure access is granted only to those with a legitimate business need, greatly reducing the risk of sensitive data falling into the wrong hands.

Organizations requiring onsite data processing can now benefit from Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence platform to discover data across structured and unstructured data, on-premises and in the cloud, at unprecedented speeds, as well as advanced AI that enables customers to identify PII, PCI, and IP data with exceptional accuracy. With this solution, organizations can identify duplicate or near-duplicate data in order to delete or move it to secondary storage directly within the platform, which may reduce storage costs. The data lineage feature shows every touchpoint on a file’s journey (who accessed it, where it went, and what they did with it), which can aid in investigations. Semantic Intelligence compliance dashboards provide a clear view of how well businesses are adhering to industry and government frameworks, while Copilot risk tiles enable organizations to identify and remediate risks associated with GenAI queries.

With this launch, Concentric AI channel partners can now reach prospects that have the requirement to process data on-site and those that store data within NetApp ONTAP and MongoDB databases.

Availability and Pricing

Concentric AI’s new Private Scan Manager capabilities are available today in the Semantic Intelligence platform. For more information, see www.concentric.ai/product.