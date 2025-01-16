GMR welcomes new board member Brian Stephens

GMR, Inc. has announced an addition to its Board of Directors, Brian Stephens, an experienced Security Risk Advisor with Teneo Risk Advisory.

Stephens joins the GMR Board of Directors with decades of leadership experience in corporate security and resiliency. As the former Chief Security Officer at Bank of America, Brian partnered with GMR to integrate risk mitigation solutions into enterprise initiatives, fostering a trusted and results-driven relationship. Today, Brian applies his expertise to a broad spectrum of clients, creating innovative strategies for corporate security and resilience. His appointment underscores GMR’s commitment to leveraging diverse insights and deep client understanding to expand its impact across multiple verticals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Stephens to our Board of Directors," said Jamie Killough, CEO of GMR. "His deep understanding of security risks and his strategic mindset will greatly contribute to our mission of delivering exceptional service to our customers."

With over 25 years of experience, Stephens currently holds the role of Senior Managing Director of Security Risk Advisory at Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm. He supports Fortune 500 clients with the design and delivery of enterprise security strategy programs, including emergency preparedness and response and crisis communications. Additionally, he serves as the co-director of Florida State University’s Policing, Security Technology, and Private Security Research and Policy Institute.

Prior to his current role, Stephens served as Bank of America’s Chief Security Officer, responsible for the security and safety of employees, banking centers, ATMs, and office buildings in over 40 countries. He also has a strong background in law enforcement, having worked in various branches of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), including the Division of Criminal Justice Information Systems and the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute.

Stephens holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from The Florida State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Florida. He was recently inducted into Florida State’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice Hall of Fame.