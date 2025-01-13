Steve Keefer named Executive Director of the Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC)

Steve Keefer, a respected veteran of law enforcement and a strong advocate for the alarm industry, has been named Executive Director of the Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), following the retirement of long-time executive director Stan Martin.

After a successful career in law enforcement, Keefer retired, having risen through the ranks to become Chief of Police in Sparks, Nevada. Following his retirement in 2013, he joined SIAC, where he served as the West Coast National Law Enforcement Liaison. Keefer is a graduate of St. John’s University and the FBI National Academy.

“Steve has proven to be a highly effective and collaborative leader on alarm management issues,” said SIAC Board Chairman Tim Creenan. “He has walked in the shoes of the police chiefs we work with on a national basis, and his understanding of the challenges they face and the ability to offer proven solutions in alarm management has been incredibly valuable to the industry and those we serve.”