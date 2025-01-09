Radiant Logic appoints John Pritchard as Chief Executive Officer

Radiant Logic is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Pritchard as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With an extensive background in technology innovation and a proven track record of driving Radiant Logic’s product vision, Dr. Pritchard will lead Radiant Logic into its next phase of strategic expansion and market leadership. John succeeds Joe Sander as CEO, who, after leading Radiant Logic for four years through double-digit growth, will join the company’s Board of Directors.

“Dr. Pritchard has encapsulated Radiant Logic’s vision, and I couldn’t imagine a better person to take the company to new heights,” said Joe Sander, Board Member, Radiant Logic. “John’s visionary leadership has steered our product strategy, and his foresight into how best to help customers improve their security posture makes him the ideal choice to lead. John will drive our mission of empowering organizations with identity data solutions that enable seamless, secure digital transformation.”

Since joining Radiant Logic as Chief Product Officer in 2022, Pritchard has been instrumental in redefining the company’s approach to identity. Under his product vision and leadership, Radiant Logic has evolved from a virtual directory provider to an intelligence platform with a data-centric approach to ISPM that integrates advanced analytics and AI-driven real-time observability. Prior to joining Radiant Logic, he served as Vice President of Product Management for Okta’s Customer Identity and Developer Ecosystem, where he successfully developed data integration strategies for the identity ecosystem. With over 25 years of executive experience in the technology sector, Pritchard has held key leadership roles at prestigious organizations including Adobe, IBM, and Lockheed Martin.

“I am humbled and honored at the opportunity to lead the company through our next chapter,” said Pritchard. “Having been part of the company’s journey to address the industry’s most complex identity challenges, I am energized to lead our next chapter as Radiant Logic continues to set the standard for innovation in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM). I look forward to building on this momentum together with our talented team to deepen our customer partnerships, expand our global impact, and continue to drive transformational solutions that redefine what’s possible in identity management.”

Radiant Logic’s Identity Data Management Platform, RadiantOne, is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide. Under Pritchard’s leadership, the company aims to further enhance its product offerings, expand its market presence, and drive innovation in the ISPM space.