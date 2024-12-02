Radiant Logic premiers Real-Time Data Lake Visibility

Radiant Logic, an Identity Security Posture Management company, today announces the expansion of its central intelligence hub solution, RadiantOne, to now include Identity Observability. Powered by a Real-Time Data Lake for identity data, Identity Observability offers a data-centric approach to identity-first security.

Building on the identity security foundation of Identity Data Management and Identity Analytics, Identity Observability allows complex organizations to access an intuitive map of their entire identity infrastructure with 360° continuously streaming visibility, an intelligent risk collaboration hub, and seamless AI-powered risk remediation workflows. For large organizations wrestling with identity sprawl or legacy architectures, the ability to harness up-to-the-second identity visibility enables clarity and more accurate risk assessments.

“The launch of the Central Intelligence Hub introduces a modern approach to the Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) systems of today and focuses instead on a data-centric approach to attacking problems,” said Dr. John Pritchard, Chief Product Officer, Radiant Logic. “A poor security posture is often the consequence of poor identity hygiene. By solving the underlying identity hygiene issue, we can unleash new insights, reduce the attack surface, and help organizations make more informed decisions.”

Per Gartner's latest recommendations for IAM Hygiene for Robust Identity-First Security, security and risk management leaders must consider “...how the fundamental IAM hygiene problems relate to the organization’s overall security posture... and prioritize hygiene using outcome-driven metrics to measure success and demonstrate progress.”

Identity hygiene problems occur as organizations age and grow, leading to a proliferation of identity data blind spots masking breach opportunities in critical accounts and permissions spread throughout disparate sources and systems. With the debut of Identity Observability from Radiant Logic, organizations can now have a clearer picture of all identity data available in real time, quickly measure identity hygiene, and remediate risk with the help of Radiant Logic AI Data Assistant (AIDA).

“While Radiant Logic has long been the identity data specialist, we are thrilled to once again elevate our offerings and provide the market with specific upgrades that have been holistically recommended by some of the most highly trusted analysts in the world,” said Dr. John Pritchard, Chief Product Officer, Radiant Logic. “We look forward to seeing how the Central Intelligence Hub will help customers take control of their identity security and enable better business decisions.”