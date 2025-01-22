MorganFranklin Cyber appoints leadership as standalone firm

MorganFranklin Cyber, the newly independent cybersecurity practice backed by M|C Partners, today announced the appointment of Keith Hollender as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the board appointed Pete Schile as President and Chairperson of the Board. Both Hollender and Schile are co-founders of the business, alongside newly appointed Senior Partner, Jonah Dimeo, and their new leadership roles signify a continued commitment to accelerating growth and delivering exceptional cybersecurity and adjacent professional services.

“As our cybersecurity practice evolves into an independent firm, we’re thrilled to welcome Keith Hollender and Pete Schile to their new roles,” said Managing Partner at M|C Partners, Travis Keller. “Their combined experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership will guide our organization through this next phase of growth and ensure we remain at the forefront of cybersecurity solutions.”

In his new role, Hollender will spearhead the firm’s overarching strategy, focusing on expanding service offerings, growth, and strengthening client relationships. He brings extensive experience in cybersecurity, risk management, and executive leadership to the position.

“It’s an honor to be named CEO at such a critical time in the firm’s history,” said Hollender. “With the support of M|C Partners and our dedicated team, I look forward to accelerating our momentum in the market by delivering exceptional value and trusted expertise to our clients.”

As President and Chairperson of the Board, Schile will oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring alignment between the Board’s strategic vision and the delivery of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. He will also drive key initiatives to enhance the firm’s market position and build upon its tradition of client-focused innovation.

“I’m excited to serve as both President and Chairperson,” said Schile. “Our newly independent status opens doors to unprecedented opportunities, and I’m committed to working closely with Keith and the board to shape our future and help execute on our growth strategy.”

The independence and management buyout of MorganFranklin Consulting’s cybersecurity practice was made possible through funding from M|C Partners, which has a strong track record of accelerating growth for technology-focused companies. The new firm will continue to provide a full spectrum of cybersecurity and adjacent services, including consulting, managed services, and advisory to enterprise clients in a variety of industries.

For more information about the firm’s leadership team, service offerings, and approach to cybersecurity, please visit www.morganfranklin.com/cyber.