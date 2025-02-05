Qualys introduces Managed Risk Operation Center (mROC) Partner Alliance

Qualys, Inc., a provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced the Managed Risk Operations Center (mROC) Partner Alliance, allowing select Qualys partners to expand their revenue streams by offering advisory, onboarding, integration, and remediation through a unified managed service to help their clients identify, quantify, assess, and mitigate cyber risks. This provides qualified Qualys Managed Service Solution Partners (MSSPs) the exclusive opportunity to grow their service offerings among Qualys' installed base of enterprise customers.

Qualys has transformed Cyber Risk Management with the Risk Operations Center (ROC) powered by Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM). This solution consolidates diverse risk insights into a unified view, quantifies and communicates cyber risk in terms of Business Value at Risk (potential loss of money, trust, productivity), and automates and orchestrates risk reduction to enhance an organization's security.

Achieving the full potential of the ROC is best achieved via trusted partners who streamline cyber data aggregation through integrations and connectors, apply industry-aligned risk models and quantification, and provide continuous cyber risk monitoring. These experts help CISOs communicate risk to executives, boards, and stakeholders in terms of VAR while ensuring risk is monitored and remediated in alignment with the organization's risk tolerance.

"Given the increasing complexity of the attack surface, Qualys' mROC will be extremely valuable in helping our clients identify and mitigate risk," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Vendor Marketing at GuidePoint Security. "Qualys continues to empower its partners with cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats, enhance operational efficiency, and implement a proactive approach to mitigating risk. We're excited for this evolution."

Through mROC, MSSP partners translate cyber risk into the language of business. These services powered by Qualys ETM foster a quantitative, holistic, and strategic approach to cyber risk management. Partners benefit through:

Enhanced Service Offerings—The mROC Partner Alliance empowers partners to drive growth by elevating services and focusing on a more strategic, value-added approach. New service offerings include:

Cyber Risk Advisory Services—Assess the state of current vulnerability management program and develop a strategic roadmap for ROC implementation. Provide customized cyber risk quantification, estimating the value at risk to align resource allocation with business goals.

Onboarding and Integration Services—Establish a centralized platform that consolidates risk telemetry from disparate tools to deliver a unified asset inventory, continuous vulnerability management, automated workflows for prioritization and remediation, and executive reporting.

Continuous Risk Monitoring Services—Deliver actionable insights for executive reporting via continuously monitoring risk signals, automating workflows to close visibility gaps, tracking risk trends, and benchmarking against industry standards.

Risk Remediation Services—Design and automate risk reduction programs, including patching and applying compensating controls, by integrating ETM with existing remediation solutions. Deliver expert remediation support with rapid response to zero-day and celebrity vulnerabilities.

Revenue growth—mROC partners can tap into Qualys' extensive installed base to upsell solutions and support the adoption of third-party tools, fostering revenue growth.

No Cost Training and Enablement—mROC Partners gain exclusive access to benefits like in-depth product training, personalized roadmap discussions, technical guidance, and one-on-one risk workshops. Additionally, partners will have the opportunity for strategic co-selling, enabling an accelerated route to market and driving faster customer adoption.

"Establishing a Risk Operations Center as a centralized, proactive cybersecurity management platform is a key strategy for CISOs aiming to systematically reduce risk while enhancing operational efficiency and business resilience," said Sumedh Thakar, President and CEO of Qualys. "With mROC, CISOs have access to an ecosystem of partners who operationalize the ROC and serve as strategic risk advisors. For MSSPs, mROC unlocks a valuable revenue opportunity, empowering them to deliver comprehensive cyber risk management—including risk aggregation, quantification, monitoring, and remediation—powered by Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management."

Availability

Interested Qualys partners can sign up to learn more about the mROC Partner Alliance at https://www.qualys.com/partners/managed-risk-operations-center/, or read the blog, Qualys Unveils mROC at http://qualys.com/mroc-blog.