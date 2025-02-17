SpecterOps and Carahsoft partner to bring attack path management to government agencies

SpecterOps, a provider of adversary-focused cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. today announced a partnership.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will make BloodHound Enterprise (BHE), an Attack Path Management (APM) security solution for defending Microsoft Active Directory, Azure AD, Entra ID, and hybrid environments, available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We’re excited to work with Carahsoft, as this partnership will play a crucial role in introducing Attack Path Management to the public sector,” said David McGuire, CEO of SpecterOps. “Identity attack paths are a widespread challenge for Government agencies and are often exploited by nation-state adversaries. Attack Path Management is the most effective way to secure these environments.”

BloodHound Enterprise is designated Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High through a partnership with Palantir FedStart—a Service-as-a-Solution (SaaS) offering that helps accelerate federal acquisition of cloud-based technologies to run products within Palantir’s secure and accredited environment. Companies that are part of the FedStart program benefit from FedRAMP and IL5 compliance managed by Palantir, which is responsible for government ATO process management, compliance artifacts, continuous monitoring, and control assessments.

“Carahsoft is proud to support SpecterOps in bringing its innovative BloodHound Enterprise solution to government agencies,” said William Rose, program manager for DevSecOps at Carahsoft. “Attack path management is a crucial element of the comprehensive cybersecurity strategies that public sector organizations need to protect information, manage costs effectively, and ensure regulatory compliance. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to facilitating access to this solution that will help our joint customers achieve their cybersecurity goals.”

BloodHound Enterprise is designed to help organizations proactively and continuously identify, manage, and remediate millions of AD attack paths. BHE gives IT Ops and SecOps professionals the tools needed to dramatically and measurably improve their identity and directory security posture with minimal effort. CISA has recommended the use of BloodHound, an open-source tool built by SpecterOps that led to the development of BloodHound Enterprise. BloodHound Enterprise with FedRAMP allows for quicker deployment in federal agencies seeking to secure their AD, Azure AD, Entra ID, or hybrid environments.

SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (877) 742-8468 or [email protected].