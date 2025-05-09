Tanium AEM for ServiceNow accelerates UKG's IT journey

Tanium is helping solve critical IT challenges for customers in partnership with ServiceNow. Enhanced by ServiceNow AI Agents, Tanium AEM for ServiceNow enables customers to autonomously resolve employee-created IT tickets, significantly improving employee experience and operational efficiency.

An example of this partnership is being announced this week at Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event. UKG, an AI-first HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions provider, is enhancing its internal IT operations by leveraging AI-powered automation delivered by Tanium AEM for ServiceNow.

“UKG is an AI-first organization, both in how we help make work better for people at the 80,000 organizations that use our SaaS solutions worldwide and the technology we choose to service our own 14,000 employees internally. Our internal IT team is maximizing the value of Tanium and ServiceNow by developing AI agents to accelerate our journey from reactive ticket handling to intelligent predictive service delivery,” said Adam Zaulyczny, Senior Director of Digital Enterprise Technology at UKG, who made an agentic AI collaboration announcement with ServiceNow also at Knowledge 25. “By leveraging ServiceNow AI Agents fueled by Tanium’s real-time data through ServiceNow Now Assist, we’ve increased capacity for our teams to focus on strategic initiatives, improved internal SLA performance, and dramatically reduced our employee user downtime.”

Tanium AEM for ServiceNow autonomously collects endpoint data and insights related to an incident, recommends corrective actions leveraging Now Assist incident context, and executes the actions chosen by operators; for example, clearing caches and restarting applications.

“This is a perfect example of how ServiceNow and our technology partners like Tanium are reimagining how work gets done,” said Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Global Technology Partnerships at ServiceNow. “By bringing together our workflow intelligence and Tanium’s real-time data, we’re helping customers like UKG achieve breakthrough efficiency and elevate the employee experience.”

“AI agents are only as smart as the data they’re fed,” said Rob Jenks, SVP of Strategy and Business Development at Tanium. “Tanium AEM for ServiceNow ensures those agents are equipped with real-time visibility into critical endpoint data.”

Learn more about the Tanium and ServiceNow partnership here.